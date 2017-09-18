OnPointListens: We're On The Road Again — This Time To Spokane

Remember our national listening tour? Right after the presidential election, we set off to host conversations all over the country — from Wisconsin to Florida and beyond — about the complexities of our country right now. Maybe you listened in, or even joined us for one of our live events.

A wildfire burns on a hillside near Othello, Wash.. (Ted S. Warren/AP)

We were in Portland, Maine last month, and we’re hitting the road again this week! On Point's National Listening Tour is coming to Spokane, Washington. Tom Ashbrook will talk with locals about our changing climate, wildfires, and how the Trump presidency is dealing with these challenges in Spokane and beyond.

Do you live in Spokane? In Washington? We look forward to seeing you at On Point Live! Friday, September 22 at the Bing Crosby Theater in Spokane.

But even if you won't be in the audience, we'd love to hear from you wherever you are in this great country. How do you see climate change affecting where you live? Do you have firsthand experience with wildfires? How do we learn to live with fire?

Leave a comment below to help us get a better sense of the conversations driving your community. We'll read every question and comment — we promise — and we'll consider bringing up your story during our conversation.