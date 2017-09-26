Washington’s Responsibility To A Devastated Puerto Rico

A flattened Puerto Rico and how Washington is looking out—or not—for the U.S. territory.

A resident walks on a flooded road after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, September 22, 2017. (Carlos Giusti/AP)

Guests

David Begnaud, CBS News correspondent. (@DavidBegnaud)

Barry Bosworth, senior fellow in the Economic Studies Program at the Brookings Institute.

Colin Wilhelm, economic policy reporter for Politico. (@colinwilhelm)

From Tom's Reading List

Politico: Puerto Rico's governor calls for greater federal response to Maria —"Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello called on the Pentagon to provide more search-and-rescue help and humanitarian resources to help the beleaguered island recover from “complete devastation” from Hurricane Maria."

Washington Post: 'If anyone can hear us...help.' Puerto Rico's mayors describe widespread devastation from Hurricane Maria — "The mayors greeted each other with hugs and tears, and they pleaded with their governor for some of the things their communities need most: drinking water, prescription drugs, gasoline, oxygen tanks and satellite phones. The entire population remains without electricity. Families everywhere are unable to buy food or medical treatment. Roads remain waterlogged, and looting has begun to take place at night."

New York Times: Puerto Rico's Agriculture and Farmers Decimated by Maria — “There will be no food in Puerto Rico,” Mr. Rivera predicted. “There is no more agriculture in Puerto Rico. And there won’t be any for a year or longer."