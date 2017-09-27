An Alabaman's Thoughts On Why Roy Moore Won

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore debates with Sen. Luther Strange on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Luther Strange lost to Roy Moore in Alabama's U.S. Senate run-off primary on Tuesday. Leada Gore, who covers national and local politics for the Alabama Media Group, explained why:

There's sort of this Alabama-centric thing that people are missing when they discuss that race, which is, while McConnell money and Trump endorsement all that was involved, Luther Strange's candidacy was tainted from the day he accepted the appointment from Governor Robert Bentley, who resigned. You know, three months after he appoints Bentley, he resigns as part of a plea deal. Strange's office, who is our Attorney general, was investigating the Governor and he accepts an appointment from the Governor he was investigating. His candidacy was flawed from that day.

And the other thing I think people miss is, while Strange on paper was a very good candidate, that one fact doomed him. Because Alabama voters have rejected Roy Moore for Governor twice. Once he finished fourth in the Republican primary. He didn't even make it past the primary. I don't know if it's a love affair with Roy Moore, I think there's some of that, as much as it was a rejection of Luther Strange and Robert Bentley. And I think the only reason Strange even polled as well as he did is because you had the President's endorsement. It wasn't like he was a perfect candidate and everyone chose this firebrand over him, at all.

