Where The Border Wall Project Stands

Construction begins on prototypes for President Trump’s border wall. Will the real one ever be built? And who will pay for it?

Construction crews work on a prototype for a proposed border wall in front of the primary border structure separating Tijuana, Mexico, behind, and San Diego, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Guests

Jennifer Medina, national correspondent for the New York Times covering immigration. (@jennymedina)

Rafael Carranza, multimedia reporter covering the Arizona-Mexico border for The Arizona Republic. (@RafaelCarranza)

Mike Lillis, senior reporter at The Hill. (@RealMikeLillis)

From Tom's Reading List

The New York Times: For a Preview of the Border Wall, Look to California — "The eight different models of President Trump’s promised wall will range from 18 to 30 feet tall. Four will be made of concrete and four will use “other materials.” They are being built in a carefully protected area not far from a field, where, decades ago, Mexican migrants once openly gathered before crossing into the United States illegally. But in many ways a preview for a wall, and what it can and cannot accomplish, has been here for nearly two decades. Stretching roughly 20 miles along the southern edge of California and into the Pacific Ocean are two layers of steel and concrete, the toughest barrier in the country."

USA Today: The Wall — "The task was massive. We flew the entire border, drove it too. More than 30 reporters and photographers interviewed migrants, farmers, families, tribal members — even a human smuggler. We joined Border Patrol agents on the ground, in a tunnel, at sea. We patrolled with vigilantes, walked the line with ranchers. We scoured government maps, fought for property records. In this report, you can watch aerial video of every foot of the border, explore every piece of fence, even stand at the border in virtual reality. Still, breakthrough technology would mean nothing if it didn’t help us better understand the issues — and one another."

The Hill: House GOP Poised To Move $10 Billion For Border Wall — "Sponsored by Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas), chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, the legislation would provide $10 billion aimed at securing the U.S.-Mexico border, including funding for new wall and fencing construction, border defense technology and aerial surveillance like drones. The bill also lends a $5 billion boost to U.S. ports of entry; funds an additional 10,000 border-patrol agents and officers; and expands the use of National Guard troops in border protection efforts, including new wall construction."