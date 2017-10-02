Sanctuary Cities Targeted In Immigration Raids

ICE officials recently arrested nearly 500 undocumented immigrants living in sanctuary cities across the country. We look at the implications.

In this Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, foreign nationals are arrested during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). (Charles Reed/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP)

Nick Miroff, national security reporter for the Washington Post covering border security. (@NickMiroff)

The Washington Post: Deportations Slow Under Trump Despite Increase In Arrests By ICE — "As of Sept. 9, three weeks before the end of the 2017 fiscal year, ICE had deported 211,068 immigrants, according to the most recent figures provided by the agency. ICE removed 240,255 people during the government’s 2016 fiscal year. The lower totals are not for lack of effort. According to ICE, its agents have made 43 percent more arrests since Trump took office versus the same period last year."

NBC News: ‘Sanctuary’ Cities Targeted By ICE In Immigration Raids As Nearly 500 Arrested — "It is not unusual for ICE to round up immigrants by the hundreds or even low thousands, although the latest raid comes on the heels of a planned operation that would have targeted about 8,400 undocumented immigrants this month. But the Department of Homeland Security scrapped the operation after the agency said it was halting nationwide enforcement actions in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Harvey. This latest effort indicates the administration is ready to renew its efforts."