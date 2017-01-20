close

Worcester Trump RNC Delegate Discusses Inauguration04:17

January 20, 2017
By Lisa Mullins
Some Massachusetts residents who supported Donald Trump as delegates at the Republican National Convention are in Washington, D.C. to celebrate Trump's swearing in as president.

Bill McCarthy was one of those Trump delegates. McCarthy is a Worcester resident, a former Connecticut state trooper and teaches criminal justice at Quinsigamond Community College.

McCarthy joined WBUR's All Things Considered from Washington, D.C.

 

Lisa Mullins Host, All Things Considered
Lisa Mullins is the voice of WBUR’s All Things Considered. She anchors the program, conducts interviews and reports from the field.

