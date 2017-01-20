Support the news
Some Massachusetts residents who supported Donald Trump as delegates at the Republican National Convention are in Washington, D.C. to celebrate Trump's swearing in as president.
Bill McCarthy was one of those Trump delegates. McCarthy is a Worcester resident, a former Connecticut state trooper and teaches criminal justice at Quinsigamond Community College.
McCarthy joined WBUR's All Things Considered from Washington, D.C.
