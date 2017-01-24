President Donald Trump has long spoken out against free trade agreements, saying they're bad for U.S. workers. On Monday, he signed an executive order pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

He also promised to renegotiate North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, the trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

James Brett, president and CEO of the New England Council, joined Morning Edition to discuss whether the president's stance on trade agreements could impact the economy in New England.