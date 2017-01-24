closeDonate

New England Council CEO Says Region's Exporters Fear Fallout From TPP Withdrawal05:05

January 24, 2017
By Bob Oakes
President Donald Trump has long spoken out against free trade agreements, saying they're bad for U.S. workers. On Monday, he signed an executive order pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

He also promised to renegotiate North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, the trade agreement between the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

James Brett, president and CEO of the New England Council, joined Morning Edition to discuss whether the president's stance on trade agreements could impact the economy in New England.

Bob Oakes Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

