Five homeless families are suing the Baker administration, claiming they have been denied emergency housing and that the state is hurting vulnerable people because of a promise Gov. Charlie Baker made during his political campaign.

Baker has issued a statement saying his administration has delivered on his campaign promise to move homeless parents and children from state-sponsored motels into more family friendly environments.

The latest numbers from the state indicate that about 3,600 families are in emergency shelter, 140 of those are in hotels or motels paid for by the state.

Guest

Kelly Turley, director of legislative advocacy at the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, which tweets @mahomeless.