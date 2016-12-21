close

Homeless Families Suing Governor Baker Over Emergency Housing08:24

December 21, 2016
By Kassandra Sundt and Deborah Becker
Gov. Charles Baker spoke to press Wednesday afternoon about results of the internal investigation at the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. (Sam Doran/SHNS)
Five homeless families are suing the Baker administration, claiming they have been denied emergency housing and that the state is hurting vulnerable people because of a promise Gov. Charlie Baker made during his political campaign.

Baker has issued a statement saying his administration has delivered on his campaign promise to move homeless parents and children from state-sponsored motels into more family friendly environments.

The latest numbers from the state indicate that about 3,600 families are in emergency shelter, 140 of those are in hotels or motels paid for by the state.

Kelly Turley, director of legislative advocacy at the Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless, which tweets @mahomeless.

