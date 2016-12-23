On Friday, the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester and town officials in Dudley announced they have reached an agreement that would allow for the creation of a Muslim cemetery in the town on six acres of land. Their agreement recognizes that the use of the cemetery is religious and protected under state law.

We talk about the new development as well as the fact that Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz announced she's stepping down and the overturning of the convictions of former state probation commissioner John O'Brien and two of his top aides.

Guests

Tom Keane, former Boston city councilor and contributor to WBUR's Cognoscenti. He tweets @tomkeaneboston.

Arline Isaacson, co-chair of the Massachusetts Gay and Lesbian Political Caucus.