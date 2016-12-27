The Donny McCaslin Group's cover of David Bowie's "A Small Plot of Land" is no ordinary cover. The group, made up of bassist Tim Lefebvre (Tedeschi Trucks Band, "Saturday Night Live"), drummer Mark Guiliana (Meshell Ndegeocello, Brad Mehldau) and Jason Lindner (Now Vs Now), along with guitarist Nate Wood and producer David Binney, were also the featured band on David Bowie's final album, "Blackstar."

Their cover of "A Small Plot of Land" is a part of a new album coming out this October called "Beyond Now," influenced by and dedicated to Bowie.

This conversation originally aired on August 24, 2016.

Guest

Donny McCaslin, saxophonist with The Donny McCaslin Group.