Reflecting on 2016: The Year In Civil Rights

December 27, 2016
By Virginia Marshall, Deborah Becker
We look back on the year 2016 in civil rights. Pictured here: Boston University students protest on campus. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
We look back on the year 2016 in civil rights. Pictured here: Boston University students protest on campus. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

This year saw significant rulings from the Supreme Judicial Court of Massachusetts relating to civil rights issues. As the country saw increasing tensions between police and communities of color, the Boston Police Department started their body camera pilot program. We'll also look forward to 2017 and civil rights questions under our next president.

Guest

Michael Curry, president of the Boston branch of the NAACP, which tweets @BostonNAACP1911.

