A Prisoner's Story of Murder, Remorse And Justice

Jean Trounstine's book is "Boy With A Knife." (Courtesy Ig Publishing)

Every year in the U.S. criminal justice system nearly a quarter of a million youth are tried, sentenced or imprisoned. Most of them will be released at some point — even if they're charged with murder.

That was what happened to Karter Kane Reed. In 1993, when Reed was 16 years old, he was charged with killing another teen, Jason Robinson, inside Dartmouth High School.

After decades in prison he reached out to professor, author and activist Jean Trounstine and they began writing to each other. Now she's written his story in a the book, "Boy with a Knife: A Story of Murder, Remorse And a Prisoner's Fight For Justice."

Reed was released on parole three years ago and now works and lives in central Massachusetts.

This conversation originally aired on March 30, 2016.

Guests

Jean Trounstine, author of "Boy with a Knife: A Story of Murder, Remorse and A Prisoner's Fight For Justice," which will be released April 12. She tweets @JusticeWithJean.

Karter Kane Reed, convicted in the 1993 fatal stabbing of a Dartmouth High School student.