Mass. Legislature Votes To Delay Recreational Marijuana Sales

Critics are crying foul after a surprise vote by just a handful of Massachusetts lawmakers Wednesday to delay the time frame by which stores can sell marijuana for recreational use. Lawmakers voted in both the Senate and House in informal session to delay retail sales six months, until July 2018.

Guest

Katie Lannan, reporter for State House News Service. She tweets @katielannan.

Sen. Jason Lewis, Massachusetts state senator, chair of the Public Health Committee and of the Special Senate Committee on Marijuana. He tweets @SenJasonLewis.