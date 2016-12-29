close

Reflecting on 2016: The Year In Sports

December 29, 2016Updated 12/29/2016 1:38 PM
By Ashley Bailey, Shira Springer
Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves from the field at Fenway Park after Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston. (Charles Krupa/AP)closemore
Boston Red Sox's David Ortiz waves from the field at Fenway Park after Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians in Boston. (Charles Krupa/AP)

We're looking back at the biggest sports stories of the years. In particular, New England fans celebrated quarterback Tom Brady's return to the Patriots from his Deflategate suspension and said goodbye to Red Sox star, David Ortiz.

Outside the state, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series and the Rio Olympics was home to some dominant performances by American women.

Guest

Dan Shaughnessy, sports columnist for The Boston Globe. He tweets @dan_shaughnessy.

