Reflecting on 2016: The Year In Sports

We're looking back at the biggest sports stories of the years. In particular, New England fans celebrated quarterback Tom Brady's return to the Patriots from his Deflategate suspension and said goodbye to Red Sox star, David Ortiz.

Outside the state, the Chicago Cubs won the World Series and the Rio Olympics was home to some dominant performances by American women.

Guest

Dan Shaughnessy, sports columnist for The Boston Globe. He tweets @dan_shaughnessy.