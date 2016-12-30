Full Broadcast For December 30, 2016

We continue reviewing the year's biggest headlines and trends. First, host Shira Springer looks at the year in technology and innovation with Boston Globe innovation economy columnist Scott Kirsner. Then, we talk to Archer Mayor, death investigator for Vermont Office's of the Chief Medical Examiner and detective for the Windham County Sheriff's Office who also happens to be the best-selling author of 27 novels. Finally, we wrap up the year talking about the food trends of the year and take calls about what listeners are hoping to see more of, and less of, in 2017.