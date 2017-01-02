Our Favorite Conversations With Comedians

This hour, to usher in the new year, we're revisiting some of our favorite, surprisingly deep conversations with comedians.

We talk to W. Kamau Bell about making jokes on race and politics, Cameron Esposito on sexuality and LGBT issues, and Marc Maron on the success of his podcast and staying sober.

This is a rebroadcast of conversations which originally aired October 13, 2016, November 16, 2015 and September 19, 2016.

Guests

W. Kamau Bell, comedian, host of docu-series "United Shades of America," and host of the public radio show Kamau Right Now! on KALW in San Francisco. He tweets @wkamaubell.

Cameron Esposito, comedian. Her web series is "She Said," she also co-hosts Buzzfeed's "Ask A Lesbian" series. Her most recent comedy album is "Same Sex Symbol." She tweets @cameronesposito.

Marc Maron, comedian and host of "WTF with Marc Maron." He tweets @marcmaron.