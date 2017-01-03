Full Broadcast For January 3, 2017

This hour, host Deborah Becker reviews the latest in the sentencing trial of Gary Sampson with WBUR reporter David Boeri. Then, we talk to WBUR legal analyst judge Nancy Gertner about how Governor Baker is shaping the state's Supreme Judicial Court. We also talk to co-host of WBUR's CommonHealth blog, Carey Goldberg, about reframing fitness to keep those exercise-related New Year's resolutions. And finally, a re-broadcast of our conversation with U.S. poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera.