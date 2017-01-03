close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: On Point
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Full Broadcast For January 3, 2017

January 03, 2017
Share

This hour, host Deborah Becker reviews the latest in the sentencing trial of Gary Sampson with WBUR reporter David Boeri. Then, we talk to WBUR legal analyst judge Nancy Gertner about how Governor Baker is shaping the state's Supreme Judicial Court. We also talk to co-host of WBUR's CommonHealth blog, Carey Goldberg, about reframing fitness to keep those exercise-related New Year's resolutions. And finally, a re-broadcast of our conversation with U.S. poet laureate Juan Felipe Herrera.

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.