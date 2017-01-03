close

"My Cause Was The Cause Of The People": U.S. Poet Laureate On Speaking Out

January 03, 2017
By Deborah Becker
U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera at WBUR. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)closemore
U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera at WBUR. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

In honor of the 45th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration at Boston University last year, the U.S. poet laureate, Juan Felipe Herrera, gave a keynote address. Before his speech, he joined us in studio to talk about his life, his inspiration and why it was hard to label himself as Mexican as a child.

This is a rebroadcast of a conversation that originally aired January 18, 2016.

Guest

Juan Felipe Herrera, U.S. poet laureate for 2015. He tweets @cilantroman.

Deborah Becker Host/Reporter
Deborah Becker is a senior correspondent and host at WBUR. Her reporting focuses on mental health, criminal justice and education.

