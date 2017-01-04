close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Radio Boston
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Rep. Clark On Obamacare, Democratic Plans

January 04, 2017
By Jamie Bologna and Anthony Brooks
Share
President Barack Obama, joined by, from second from left, Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., Rep. Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, to meet with members of Congress to discuss his signature healthcare law. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)closemore
President Barack Obama, joined by, from second from left, Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., Rep. Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y., Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer of N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, to meet with members of Congress to discuss his signature healthcare law. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

On Wednesday, the battle over Obamacare continued on Capitol Hill. President Obama met with congressional Democrats as he looked for ways the preserve his signature health care law, even as Republicans and the president-elect vow to repeal and replace it.

Among those who met with Obama this morning was Congresswoman Katherine Clark. She joined us to talk about the Affordable Care Act and how she expects Democrats to respond.

Guest

Katherine Clark, congresswoman from the Massachusetts 5th District. She tweets @repkclark.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.