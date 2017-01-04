Sports With Springer: Patriots, Celtics, Brett Musburger's Comments On Joe Mixon

With their defeat of the Miami Dolphins this past weekend, the New England Patriots finished the regular season with 14 wins and just two losses — and are now the number one seed in the AFC.

Not bad for a team that lost its powerhouse tight end Rob Gronkowski to a season ending injury, and that began the season without its star quarterback, Tom Brady, because of a 4-game "deflategate" suspension.

Turning from Gillette to the Garden, the Celtics beat the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night. This puts them 21 and 14 for the season so far, and second in the Atlantic Division. But a strange incident during introductions for both teams had Celtics' Forward Jae Crowder upset after the game — where he said he felt disrespected by Boston fans.

In College football, there's a controversy surrounding a veteran broadcaster, Brett Musburger, and his comments around an Oklahoma football player, Joe Mixon who punched a woman in 2014. That incident was caught on a security camera.

Musburger, in the middle of broadcast, reference the incident. The broadcaster talks about the tape, outlines the timeline of events — including of when Mixon punched the other student, his suspension, and when the tape of the incident was released. Mursburger says that coaches say he "doing fine."

"Oklahoma thought he might even transfer," added Musburger. "But he sat out the suspension, reinstated. Folks, he's just one of the best. Let's hope, given a second chance by Bob Stoops and Oklahoma, let's hope that this young man makes the most of his chance, and goes on to have a career in the national football league."

Locally, a Shrewsbury basketball coach set a record for the most victories in New England High School Basketball history. Coach Bob Foley picked up his 879th career win on Tuesday when St. Johns beat St. Peter-Marian 68-37.

Guest

Shira Springer, Sports and Society Reporter for WBUR. She tweets @ShiraSpringer.