January 05, 2017
By Ashley Bailey, Anthony Brooks
A journalist takes a picture of the Samsung QLED TV with Quantum dot Technology during a Samsung news conference before CES International, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)closemore
On Thursday, companies from around the world, including Greater Boston, showcased their latest tech gadgets at the 50th annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Every year, the show presents hundreds of clever gadgets and devices. This year, they range from driverless cars to internet-connected hairbrushes.

We check in with Hiawatha Bray to find out what is catching his eye.

Hiawatha Bray, technology writer for the Business section of The Boston Globe. He tweets @globetechlab.

