On Thursday, companies from around the world, including Greater Boston, showcased their latest tech gadgets at the 50th annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Every year, the show presents hundreds of clever gadgets and devices. This year, they range from driverless cars to internet-connected hairbrushes.

We check in with Hiawatha Bray to find out what is catching his eye.

Guest

Hiawatha Bray, technology writer for the Business section of The Boston Globe. He tweets @globetechlab.