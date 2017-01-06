Week In Review: Rep. Clark To Sit Out Inauguration, Beacon Hill Priorities

At the end of this first week of the year, we're going to take a look at the issues making headlines these past few days in our Week In Review.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren confirmed her re-election bid as battle lines were drawn on Capitol Hill. President Obama met with Congressional Democrats, including Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark, who is sitting out the presidential inauguration later this month. And state lawmakers laid out their agendas when they were sworn in this week.

Guests

Renee Loth, editor of Architecture Boston magazine, columnist for The Boston Globe, and a contributor to WBUR's Cognoscenti. She tweets @ReneeLoth

D.R. Tucker, political contributor to Washington Monthly and Cube Innovations. He tweets @DRTucker.