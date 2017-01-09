CommonHealth: Biotech Heads West For Week Of Dealmaking

Boston's biotech leaders are in San Francisco on Monday to help mark the opening of the industry's biggest annual meetup, the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. We discuss where the industry is headed in 2017.

In other health news, we talk about the battle over defunding Planned Parenthood and new federal guidelines to help parents and their children navigate peanut allergies.

Guest

Carey Goldberg, host of WBUR's CommonHealth, which tweets @commonhealth.