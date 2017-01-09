close

CommonHealth: Biotech Heads West For Week Of Dealmaking

January 09, 2017Updated 01/09/2017 1:35 PM
By Ashley Bailey, Meghna Chakrabarti
A 28,000 sq. ft. facility in the heart of the Kendall Square, MA, biotech innovation hub, LabCentral is a first-of-its-kind shared lab space designed as a launchpad for high-potential life-sciences startups. (PRNewsFoto/LabCentral)closemore
Boston's biotech leaders are in San Francisco on Monday to help mark the opening of the industry's biggest annual meetup, the  J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. We discuss where the industry is headed in 2017.

In other health news, we talk about the battle over defunding Planned Parenthood and new federal guidelines to help parents and their children navigate peanut allergies.

Guest

Carey Goldberg, host of WBUR's CommonHealth, which tweets @commonhealth.

