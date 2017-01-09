close

Secretary John Kerry, The Morality of Self-Driving Cars, And Colonial Theater's New Operator

January 09, 2017
This hour, host Meghna Chakrabarti talks to Secretary of State John Kerry about climate change and the future. We also discuss the Colonial Theater's new operator, Ambassador Theater Group with WBUR contributor Jeremy Goodwin and hit the highlights of the biggest biotech conference of the year with CommonHealth host Carey Goldberg. Finally, we discuss the morality of self-driving cars with MIT Media Lab professor Iyad Rahwan who's researching the question, In the case of an unavoidable accident, whose life should the car save?

