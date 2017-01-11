close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: NPR News Special: Trump Press Conference
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Twelve-Part Series Investigates Boston Strangler

December 16, 2016
By Alison Bruzek and Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
In this Feb. 25, 1967 black and white file photo, self-confessed Boston Strangler Albert DeSalvo is taken into custody after his capture north of Boston in Lynn, Mass. (Frank C. Curtin/AP)closemore
In this Feb. 25, 1967 black and white file photo, self-confessed Boston Strangler Albert DeSalvo is taken into custody after his capture north of Boston in Lynn, Mass. (Frank C. Curtin/AP)

In the early 1960s, Boston was terrorized by one of New England's most infamous serial killers: the Boston Strangler.

In just a year and half, the Strangler raped and killed 13 women in Eastern Massachusetts. Handyman Albert DeSalvo confessed to the murders in 1964. And although he was found guilty of the rapes, he was never tried for the murders. He was sentenced to life in Walpole State Prison where he was later stabbed to death.

A new podcast, Stranglers, examines those murders and their victims and questions if the man who eventually confessed was in fact, the killer.

Guest

Portland Helmich, host of Stranglers. She tweets @portlandh.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.