Twelve-Part Series Investigates Boston Strangler

In the early 1960s, Boston was terrorized by one of New England's most infamous serial killers: the Boston Strangler.

In just a year and half, the Strangler raped and killed 13 women in Eastern Massachusetts. Handyman Albert DeSalvo confessed to the murders in 1964. And although he was found guilty of the rapes, he was never tried for the murders. He was sentenced to life in Walpole State Prison where he was later stabbed to death.

A new podcast, Stranglers, examines those murders and their victims and questions if the man who eventually confessed was in fact, the killer.

Guest

Portland Helmich, host of Stranglers. She tweets @portlandh.