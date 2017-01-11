Sports With Littlefield: The Patriots' Odds And David Ortiz's Name-Check

The Patriots are 14-2 this season and will face the Houston Texans this Saturday for a spot in the conference championship. We check in with Only A Game's Bill Littlefield on what their odds are.

We also discuss how David Ortiz's name came up during the Senate confirmation for Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general on Tuesday, and the names being voted on for the MLB Hall of Fame.

Guest

Bill Littlefield, host of NPR’s Only A Game, which tweets @OnlyAGameNPR.