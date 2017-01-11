close

Sports With Littlefield: The Patriots' Odds And David Ortiz's Name-Check

January 11, 2017
By Jamie Bologna, Meghna Chakrabarti and Bill Littlefield
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, middle, and head coach Bill Belichick during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in December. (Elise Amendola/AP)
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, middle, and head coach Bill Belichick during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in December. (Elise Amendola/AP)

The Patriots are 14-2 this season and will face the Houston Texans this Saturday for a spot in the conference championship. We check in with Only A Game's Bill Littlefield on what their odds are.

We also discuss how David Ortiz's name came up during the Senate confirmation for Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general on Tuesday, and the names being voted on for the MLB Hall of Fame.

Guest

Bill Littlefield, host of NPR’s Only A Game, which tweets @OnlyAGameNPR.

