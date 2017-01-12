Experts Respond To Trump's Attack On Drug Industry

In his first press conference since becoming the President-elect, Donald Trump went after the drug industry, saying that its practices are "disastrous" and that the industry is "getting away with murder." He called for new bidding procedures for the industry, saying that drug companies are leaving the United States as drug prices continue to rise.

The comments come after the announcement of a $5.2 billion sale of the Cambridge company Ariad to the Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda. Ariad, which manufactures a blood cancer drug, is the latest biotech company in Massachusetts to be bought by a global drug company adding to its line of products.

Guests

Deborah Dunsire, Former CEO of Forum Pharmaceuticals and of Millennium Pharmaceuticals. She tweets @eradicatecancer.

Don Berwick, Pediatrician. Former Medicare Chief under President Obama. Founding President and Current Senior Fellow at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement. He tweets @donberwick.