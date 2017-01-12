Big Pharma Reacts To Trump, Joi Ito And Tito Jackson

This hour, host Meghna Chakrabarti talks about President-elect Donald Trump's comments on big pharma with Deborah Dunsire, former CEO of Forum Pharmaceuticals and Millennium Pharmaceuticals, and Don Berwick, former Medicare Chief under President Obama. We also discuss Whiplash, a new book about how fast technology is changing the world and our inability to keep up with it, with MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito and Northeastern professor Jeff Howe. And, we preview the darkly comedic play 'Hand to God,' now at SpeakEasy Stage Company. Finally, we talk to Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson, who announced his intention to run for Boston mayor.