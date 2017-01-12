close

Darkly Comedic 'Hand To God' Explores Morality Through Puppetry

January 12, 2017
By Alison Bruzek and Meghna Chakrabarti
Lewis D. Wheeler and Elliott Purcell in SpeakEasy Stage's production of 'Hand to God.' (Glenn Perry Photography)
Lewis D. Wheeler and Elliott Purcell in SpeakEasy Stage's production of 'Hand to God.' (Glenn Perry Photography)

Everyone has that niggling voice in the back of their head. It's the voice that says, maybe you don't always to be so good? Maybe it wouldn't hurt to do the wrong thing once in a while?

A new dark comedy at the SpeakEasy Stage Company explores what happens when you let that voice take control -- as a hand puppet.

Called 'Hand to God,' the play follows a troubled but sweet teenager whose hand puppet, created to spread the word of God, instead begins to spew the vitriol of the devil.

Guest

Robert Askins, playwright of 'Hand to God,' now at SpeakEasy Stage Company, which tweets @speakeasystage.

