Week In Review, 3-D Printing And Guster

January 13, 2017
This hour, host Meghna Chakrabarti reviews the week's news with former Boston NAACP president Michael Curry and WBUR senior news analyst John Carroll. We also talk to the inventor of 3-D printing, MIT professor Ely Sachs. Finally, we talk about the new package of proposals Mayor Marty Walsh announced today to help displaced Boston residents and go out on the music of local band Guster, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

