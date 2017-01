This hour, host Tonya Mosley talks to historian Taylor Branch about the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and a recently rediscovered speech he gave at Bowdoin College in 1964. In light of recent news, we also replay a conversation with Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who spoke to Meghna Chakrabarti in 2013. Finally, we talk to Randall Keith Horton about working with Duke Ellington and performing his music.