Police Use Of Force, Inauguration And New Edition

This hour, host Tonya Mosley talks about the report finding that the use of force by Mass. State Police officers nearly doubled in 2016, mostly due to tasers. We also discuss the upcoming inauguration with local Trump supporter Lou Murray and Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone. Finally, we talk to three of the six members of boy band New Edition about their new biographical mini-series on BET, part of which focuses on their early years in Boston.