Special Coverage: Mayor Marty Walsh's 2017 State Of The City Address

"I will listen. I will learn. I will lead." That's a promise Boston Mayor Marty Walsh made during his inaugural speech in 2014.

Tonight, we'll listen to the mayor's third State of the City address and look at how his promises have held up and the challenges that remain.

Guest

Michael Curry, former president of the NAACP Boston Branch.

Tiziana Dearing, co-director of the Center for Social Innovation at Boston College. and a member of WBUR's executive advisory board. She tweets @tiziana_dearing.

Chris Dempsey, incoming director of the advocacy group Transportation for Massachusetts and former co-chair of No Boston Olympics. He tweets @cdempc.