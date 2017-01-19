close

Attorney General Maura Healey On Boston Women's March

January 19, 2017
By Alison Bruzek and Deborah Becker
Attorney General Maura Healey. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR File) closemore
Attorney General Maura Healey. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR File)

Starting tomorrow, protests are happening nationwide and in Boston in reaction to Trump's inauguration.

This Saturday, more than 60,000 people have registered to join the Boston Women's March for America at the Boston Common. The event is one of over 500 marches happening nationwide.

Speakers at the Boston march will include U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Attorney General Maura Healey.

Maura Healey, attorney general of Massachusetts. She tweets @massago.

