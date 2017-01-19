Attorney General Maura Healey On Boston Women's March

Starting tomorrow, protests are happening nationwide and in Boston in reaction to Trump's inauguration.

This Saturday, more than 60,000 people have registered to join the Boston Women's March for America at the Boston Common. The event is one of over 500 marches happening nationwide.

Speakers at the Boston march will include U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Attorney General Maura Healey.

Guest

Maura Healey, attorney general of Massachusetts. She tweets @massago.