Inauguration, Protests And The Origins Of Jazz

January 19, 2017
This hour, host Deborah Becker talks to Attorney General Maura Healey as she prepares to speak at this weekend's Boston Women's March for America. We also talk to former Senator Scott Brown about his expectations for inauguration. We also hear from listeners about how they're feeling about tomorrow and check in with WBUR senior reporter Anthony Brooks from Washington, D.C. and historian Charles Fried of Harvard. Finally, we talk to composer and conductor Rob Kapilow about the influence of trains on jazz music.

