close

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Fresh Air
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Bristol County Sheriff On His Proposal To Use Inmates To Build Border Wall

January 23, 2017
By Alison Bruzek and Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson gestures during a news conference at the State House in Boston in 2011. (Charles Krupa/AP)closemore
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson gestures during a news conference at the State House in Boston in 2011. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has proposed a program to use inmates to help build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border -- a campaign promise of President Donald Trump.

Sheriff Hodgson calls the program Project NICE, short for National Inmates's Community Endeavors. He says inmates could also be used to respond to natural disaster sites or other public works projects.

He joins us to discuss the program and take calls from listeners.

Guest

Thomas Hodgson, Bristol County Sheriff. He tweets @sheriff_hodgson.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.