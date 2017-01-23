Bristol County Sheriff On His Proposal To Use Inmates To Build Border Wall

Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has proposed a program to use inmates to help build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border -- a campaign promise of President Donald Trump.

Sheriff Hodgson calls the program Project NICE, short for National Inmates's Community Endeavors. He says inmates could also be used to respond to natural disaster sites or other public works projects.

He joins us to discuss the program and take calls from listeners.

Guest

Thomas Hodgson, Bristol County Sheriff. He tweets @sheriff_hodgson.