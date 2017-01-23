close

The Secret Efforts To Save America's Founding Documents And Local Sheriff's Offer To Help Trump

January 23, 2017
This hour, host Meghna Chakrabarti discusses a new WBUR poll that shows Senator Elizabeth Warren's favorability may not be as high as thought. We also talk about the Patriots' victory over the Steelers on Sunday with WBUR reporter Shira Springer and what effect repealing the Affordable Care Act/Obamacare might have on institutions like the Massachusetts General Hospital with CommonHealth host Carey Goldberg. And we take a look at the incoming Nor'easter with meteorologist David Epstein. Finally, we take listener calls with Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, who has proposed using inmates to help build Trump's promised U.S.-Mexico border wall. And we announce a new venture by Radio Boston: The Citizenship Project. We want to hear from you: "What does citizenship mean to you?" Visit our website for more information on how to submit.

