closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: All Things Considered
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Love And Sex Advice From Dan Savage

January 25, 2017
By Jamie Bologna and Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
Dan Savage (Wikimedia Commons)closemore
Dan Savage (Wikimedia Commons)

Dan Savage has been writing his advice column, Savage Love, since the early 1990s for the alternative paper, The Stranger.

Now he also hosts a podcast, "Savage Lovecast," where he answers listener questions. For instance, in a recent episode, he helps a gay male listener confront a "friend with benefits" with a smell issue.

As Savage says, "What are you risking here if you say something and he's offended? You're risking whatever sex you're having with him. but I think you should be the friend in friend with benefits, that part comes first."

Dan Savage will be performing at The Wilbur on January 25, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

Guest

Dan Savage, advice columnist, author, and activist. He tweets @fakedansavage.

 

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.