Senator Markey, Patient Data Privacy And Advice Columnist Dan Savage

This hour, host Meghna Chakrabarti talks to U.S. Senator Ed Markey about his legislation to restrict the President's first use of nuclear weapons. We also talk to Adam Tanner, writer-in-residence at Harvard's Institute for Quantitative Social Science at Harvard University about his new book, Our Bodies, Our Data: How Companies Make Billions Selling Our Medical Records. And host of NPR's Only A Game Bill Littlefield gives us the latest on sports including General Electric's new sponsorship patch featured on the Celtics' jerseys. Finally, we talk to famous, or infamous, advice columnist Dan Savage, co-founder of the "It Gets Better" project.