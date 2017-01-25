closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: All Things Considered
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Sports With Littlefield: Superbowl Money And Celtics To Wear GE Logo

January 25, 2017
By Meghna Chakrabarti and Bill Littlefield
Share

The Patriots are headed to Superbowl LI, but it's not just a game, it's about money, it's marketing, it's politics! We dissect the numbers with Bill Littlefield.

We also talk about the NBA rule change that means we're likely to see the curly GE symbol on the shoulders of Celtics players. The NBA said last year that the logos must be about 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches but can be adjusted to fit the dimensions of the sponsor’s logo.

This segment did not air.

Guest

Bill Littlefield, host of NPR’s Only A Game, which tweets @OnlyAGameNPR.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.