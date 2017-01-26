closeDonate

A Relationship Unravels In 'A Doll's House'

January 26, 2017
By Alison Bruzek and Meghna Chakrabarti
Melia Bensussen, Director (A Doll's House) "A Doll's House" Huntington Theatre Company Avenue of the Arts/BU Theatre Jan. 6 - Feb. 5, 2016 (Photo courtesy The Huntington, Nile Scott Shots/Nile Hawver)closemore
If there's any way to not promote a play, it might be by saying, "That's the play that broke my parents' marriage up." But that's exactly what's been said about "A Doll's House," a 19th century play from Copenhagen, now on stage at The Huntington Theatre. The production casts a harsh light on love and relationships, examining how people can be true to themselves and honest in a relationship.

The play focuses on a couple, Nora and Torvald, whose anxieties, combined with money, lust and ambition drive them to discord and ultimately, an ending that might have you questioning your own partnership.

"A Doll's House," presented by The Huntington Theatre Company, will be on stage through February 5.

Guest

Melia Bensussen, director of "A Doll's House" and chair of the performing arts department at Emerson College, which tweets @emersoncollege.

