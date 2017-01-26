closeDonate

Hiawatha Bray Talks Tech: The Future Of Net Neutrality

January 26, 2017Updated 01/26/2017 3:26 PM
By Caitlin O'Keefe, Meghna Chakrabarti
In this Dec. 3, 2009 file photo, a sign outside the Comcast Center is seen in Philadelphia. A federal appeals court has upheld the government's "net neutrality" rules that require internet providers to treat all web traffic equally. Providers like Comcast, Verizon and AT&amp;T say the rules threaten innovation and undermine investment in broadband infrastructure. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)closemore
In this Dec. 3, 2009 file photo, a sign outside the Comcast Center is seen in Philadelphia. A federal appeals court has upheld the government's "net neutrality" rules that require internet providers to treat all web traffic equally. Providers like Comcast, Verizon and AT&amp;T say the rules threaten innovation and undermine investment in broadband infrastructure. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

The Trump Administration has named Ajit Pai as the new chair of the Federal Communications Commission, which is the country's most powerful telecom and cable regulator.

Pai has served as an FCC commissioner since 2012 and has been a critic of net neutrality rules -- the idea that all traffic, from Google searches to Facebook, should be treated equally. Internet service providers, like AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon, would not be able to create so-called "fast lanes" for certain Internet traffic.

During a December speech, Pai advocated for cutting back FCC regulations. He said, "The regulatory underbrush at the FCC is thick. And so to me, we need to fire up the proverbial weed whacker, and start removing those rules that are holding back investment, innovation, and job creation."

Guest

Hiawatha Bray, technology writer for the business section of The Boston Globe. He tweets @globetechlab.

