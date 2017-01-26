Refugees In Mass., Net Neutrality And 'A Doll's House'

This hour, host Meghna Chakrabarti talks to Sasha Chanoff, co-founder and executive director of RefugePoint and Chelsea City Manager Thoma Ambrosino about the effect of President Trump's executive orders relating to immigration and refugees on Massachusetts. We also discuss net neutrality and the new Chairman of the FCC with The Boston Globe's tech columnist, Hiawatha Bray. And we look at sports marketing as the Superbowl draws nearer. Finally, we talk to director Melia Bensussen about The Huntington Theatre Company's production of "A Doll's House," about an unraveling relationship and a woman who struggles between her relationship and being honest to herself.