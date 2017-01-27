Week In Review And Celebrating Legal Giant In 'Thurgood'

This hour, host Meghna Chakrabarti reviews the week's biggest local and national headlines with Lou Murray, delegate for President-elect Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention and a member of the national Catholic Advisory Committee for Trump, and Renee Graham, columnist for the Boston Globe and a WBUR contributor. We also take a look at one newly arrived Somali family in Lowell with WBUR reporter Shannon Dooling. Finally, we talk about 'Thurgood,' the one-man play at the New Rep Theatre about Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American to sit on the Supreme Court.