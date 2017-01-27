closeDonate

Week In Review And Celebrating Legal Giant In 'Thurgood'

January 27, 2017
This hour, host Meghna Chakrabarti reviews the week's biggest local and national headlines with Lou Murray, delegate for President-elect Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention and a member of the national Catholic Advisory Committee for Trump, and Renee Graham, columnist for the Boston Globe and a WBUR contributor. We also take a look at one newly arrived Somali family in Lowell with WBUR reporter Shannon Dooling. Finally, we talk about 'Thurgood,' the one-man play at the New Rep Theatre about Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American to sit on the Supreme Court.

