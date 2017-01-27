Week in Review: Trump's Executive Orders, Boston Women's March, State of the State

President Donald Trump spent much of his first week in office issuing executive orders on immigration, sanctuary cities, and the wall on the border with Mexico. On Wednesday, at the headquarters of the Department of Homeland Security, he said, "A nation without borders is not a nation. Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders — gets back its borders."

Among the orders Trump signed was one that calls for withholding of federal funds from so-called Sanctuary Cities. On Thursday, Chelsea city Manager Tom Ambrosino told Radio Boston, "We're not changing our policies as a result of this Presidential order. Treating everyone here, documented or undocumented, with dignity and respect is part of our core values in this city, and those are not for sale."

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also said Boston wouldn't be intimidated by the President's executive orders, saying that if necessary, he would offer city hall as a shelter for any immigrant targeted by the federal government.

Guests

Renee Graham, Columnist for the Boston Globe and a WBUR contributor. She tweets @reneeygraham.

Lou Murray, contributor to WBUR's Cognoscenti. Member of the national Catholic Advisory Committee for Trump and Pence. He tweets @louislmurrayjr1.