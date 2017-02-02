Rep. Neal Meets With Trump On Tax Overhaul

Due to a scheduling conflict, Rep. Neal could no longer participate in this interview, but promised to appear on Radio Boston in the coming weeks.

Overhauling the tax code is among the many campaign promises President Donald Trump has sworn to carry through.

Trump met with four of the leading lawmakers on budget and finance Thursday morning: Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas), and Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.).

Guest

Rep. Richard Neal, Congressman for Massachusetts' first district, ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee and dean of the Massachusetts delegation. He tweets @RepRichardNeal.