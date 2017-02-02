Sunday is Superbowl LI, and it will be the Patriots' seventh appearance to the NFL's biggest game under Head Coach Bill Belichick. But even if Pats fans are feeling very confident about Sunday, Belichick isn't underestimating the Atlanta Falcons:

"They're averaging 40 points in the playoffs. They're the highest scoring team in the league through a 16 game regular season schedule. which is, says a lot right there. So they're consistent. they're really good and they're consistent. They move the ball and hang up a lot of points every week. so. obviously it will be the biggest challenge of the year, the best offensive team that we've faced. we'll have our hands full. we know that."

This will mark Belichick's 17th year with the Patriots — but despite being one of the oldest coaches in the NFL, he is not signalling that he plans to retire any time soon.

