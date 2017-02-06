Carbonite CEO Foresees Expansion In Offices Outside Of U.S. Because Of Immigration Ban

The Massachusetts technology sector has been among the industries leading the push back against President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration, which temporarily halted visitors from seven majority Muslim countries, and all refugees.

At the forefront of that charge is Carbonite CEO and President Mohamad Ali. He says sudden immigration restrictions of the type called for by President Trump could have a devastating impact on the tech sector and the U.S. economy.

Guest

Mohamad Ali, president and CEO of Carbonite as well as a board member of iRobot, Oxfam America, and the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council. He tweets @mhsali.