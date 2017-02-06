closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Radio Boston
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Radio Boston Radio Boston

Support the news

Carbonite CEO Foresees Expansion In Offices Outside Of U.S. Because Of Immigration Ban

February 06, 2017
By Kathleen McNerney and Meghna Chakrabarti
Share
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building Phoenix. (Matt York/AP File)closemore
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services building Phoenix. (Matt York/AP File)

The Massachusetts technology sector has been among the industries leading the push back against President Donald Trump's executive orders on immigration, which temporarily halted visitors from seven majority Muslim countries, and all refugees.

At the forefront of that charge is Carbonite CEO and President Mohamad Ali. He says sudden immigration restrictions of the type called for by President Trump could have a devastating impact on the tech sector and the U.S. economy.

Guest

Mohamad Ali, president and CEO of Carbonite as well as a board member of iRobot, Oxfam America, and the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council. He tweets @mhsali.

This story aired on February 6, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Radio Boston or Explore Audio.