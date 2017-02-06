closeDonate

Patriots Leave Their Mark In Sports History

February 06, 2017Updated 02/06/2017 2:48 PM
By Ashley Bailey, Meghna Chakrabarti
Tom Brady reacts after winning the Super Bowl Sunday in Houston. (Jae C. Hong/AP)closemore
New England Patriots fans are celebrating a stunning 34-28 overtime victory in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons.

We review the highlights, analyze how this game stacks up compared to other big comebacks in sports history and ask what's next for Tom Brady.

Guests

Jim McBride, reporter who covers the Patriots for the Boston Globe.

Sean Glennon, author of several books about the Patriots including "Tom Brady vs. the NFL: The Case for Football's Greatest Quarterback." He tweets @SeanGlennon.

This story aired on February 6, 2017.

