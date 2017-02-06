Patriots Shipping Back To Boston With Fifth Superbowl Win

For everyone who loves the 'thrill of victory and the agony of defeat' storyline in any great sports event — shout out to ABC of the 1980s — last night's 34 - 28 Pats' win had it all. The first overtime in Superbowl history. A comeback against seemingly impossible odds. And as Coach Bill Belichick said Monday, a team that proved once and for all, they're the kings of crunchtime.

"I think eventually all those plays that we ran on offense," said Belichick. "You know that our conditioning paid off, our mental toughness paid off, we were able to have good execution, at the most critical time in the game, and that's really where champions are decided, how well you play under pressure in critical situations."

Quarterback Tom Brady picked up his record fourth MVP trophy Monday, an award that Brady said should have gone to running back James White. Brady was visibly emotional after the game on Sunday, and Monday, he said why: his mother Galynn Brady, who's been fighting cancer for a year and a half, but was in Houston to watch her son.

"All families go through challenging times personally," said Tom Brady. "She has a lot of support and a lot of love, so I was just happy last night to be able to celebrate with her and she hadn't been to a game all year, so what a helluva of a game for her to be at."

Guest

Shira Springer, WBUR Sports and Society reporter. She tweets at @ShiraSpringer.